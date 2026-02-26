Dublin try and get body and mind ready for Rossies game

The Dublin Footballers were comprehensively defeated by Kerry last Saturday evening in the fourth round of league fixtures in Division 1 with the final score reading 1-10 to 1-16.

There were a number of local players involved in the squad with Niall Scully and Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street) and Ross McGarry and Alex Gavin (Ballyboden St Enda’s) in the starting lineup.

After coming off their first competitive win under Ger Brennan the week before, Dublin were unable to get their noses in front at any stage against the Kingdom who looked to never get out of second gear.

Throughout a lethargic first half Kerry kept themselves ahead courtesy of two pointed scores from David Clifford and Sean O’Shea.

Dublin on the backfoot from the get go offered up little attacking threat though Ross McGarry and Con O’Callaghan would pick up scores.

It would not be until the 29th minute and a two pointer from Ciaran Kilkenny which saw them regain more possession and work their way back into the game though they failed to do anything with it for the final minutes of the half as they trailed 0-09 to 0-06 at the interval.

The introduction of Sean MacMahon in the second half would see the Raheny defender mark David Clifford for the remainder of the game in what was an impressive defensive performance.

Clifford still managed to finish the day with a tally of 0-04.

O’Callaghan would find himself taken off at the interval following a tweak to his hamstring while Kerry brought on their own subs with Paudie Clifford and Paul Murphy now taking the field.

The second half would continue as the first had ended, both teams trading points until Kerry had a clear chance to get ahead in the 44th minute.

Finding himself through on goal Kerry forward Tony Brosnan spurned a glorious chance, mis hitting the shot totally wide of the target.

He would find redemption ten minutes later however as he made no mistake at the second time of asking, firing Kerry into an even further lead.

Dublin finally kicked into some sort of life towards the end of the game and started to close the gap.

Paddy Small kicked a two pointer which would be followed a minute later by a goal from Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne.

The Kingdom kept calm however and another two pointer from Sean O’Shea in the closing seconds of the game all but assured their victory.

Manager Ger Brennan spoke on the performance of his side after the fact.

“The lads worked hard and gave it their best. When you’re giving the ball away as often as we were that can affect the energy of the team.

‘The defensive unit end up working that bit harder. Credit to all the lads who worked hard during the week and tried to implement a good strategy coming into this match, it just didn’t come off.”

“You have to give lads a bit of downtime but back to work on Monday and try to get the body and minds right heading into the Roscommon game.

‘As we said from the outset, as managers we’re comfortable with the risk and reward decision of blooding new guys and trying experienced fellas in different positions with the sole aim of being ready for the championship and having a strong panel in place.”

Dublin now find themselves above Monaghan at the bottom of the table, joint on points with Armagh.

Their next game is next Sunday in Roscommon with a 2pm kick off while they take on Armagh in what will be a huge game on St Patrick’s weekend.