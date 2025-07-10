Dubs have plenty of room for improvement

Aimee Corcoran of Cork in action against Lucan Sarsfields Sophie McIntyre of Dublin in Parnell Park. Photos by Sportsfile

DUBLIN joint manager Paul Casey from Lucan Sarsfields said they have plenty of room for improvement despite seeing off Cork by 3-15 to 0-7 in the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship quarter-final, with Hannah Tyrrell from Clondalkin leading the way with 1-5.

“I think for lots of that game, there were probably lots of aspects that we weren’t overly happy with,” said Casey who is joint manager with Derek Murray from Round Tower, Clondalkin.

Our shooting let us down on a number of occasions, but in fairness to our girls they battled to the very end and their work-rate was superb throughout. We’re really pleased and delighted to be in the semi-final.

“In fairness to our medical team and our S&C team, they’re getting the players back when we need them now coming in.

‘To see Orlagh Nolan coming in there. A year ago she did her cruciate and she has had to work so, so hard to come in and get her 15 minutes in there today.

‘There is competition for places. We know there is lots of work that lies ahead, but we won’t underestimate anybody that is left in this competition.”

Fresh from scoring a hat-trick of goals in their comprehensive group stage win over Leitrim last month, Dublin corner-forward Kate Sullivan got the ball rolling in this contest with a third-minute point.

Their Leeside counterparts twice levelled matters in the opening quarter courtesy of Katie Quirke and Maire O’Callaghan finding the target either side of a Tyrrell effort, but Chloe Darby – drafted into the team to replace captain Carla Rowe – edged the Jackies back in front with a well-taken score.

Hannah McGinnis also split the posts in fine style and after Sullivan was fouled inside the square on 14 minutes, the ever-reliable Tyrrell slotted the resulting penalty beyond the reach of Cork netminder Sarah Murphy.

Nicole Owens also raised a white flag inside the second-quarter and despite Laura O’Mahony responding with a fine point at the opposite end, Dublin reasserted their authority with a close-range free from Tyrrell.

While Quirke added her second point in the closing stages of the first half, the hosts ultimately brought a 1-6 to 0-4 lead into the interval.

This left Cork with plenty of ground to cover playing against a breeze on the restart, but Quirke did bring fresh impetus to their play with a quick two-point salvo.

Yet Dublin maintained a potent attacking threat and settled back into the action with unanswered contributions from the St Sylvester’s duo of Owens and Sullivan (two).

Tyrrell also knocked over a free after a short Cork kick-out had gone astray and thanks to her second score from play moments later, the Jackies were eight points in front (1-11 to 0-6) at the beginning of the final-quarter.

This had all the appearances of an unassailable cushion, but Dublin nevertheless added further efforts through the boots of Hetherton (two) and Tyrrell in advance of Cork attacker Quirke bagged her fifth point of the tie.

Before substitute Laura Grendon kicked a last-minute point, Sullivan and the raiding Sinead Goldrick fired home a goal apiece in the space of 60 seconds to wrap up the win.

Lucan’s Abby Shiels played in goal for Dublin while her clubmate Sophie McIntyre played in the half forwards.