€166,000 awarded in community and sports grants

Over €166,000 in community and sports development grants were awarded to local groups across South Dublin.

A total of 87 grants, worth €166,756, were approved so far this year for 73 sports and community groups from South Dublin County Council’s department of Housing, Social and Community Development.

The online rolling application process provides community and voluntary groups who are responding to locally identified needs within their communities with the opportunity to apply for assistance from the council.

Applications are assessed by the Community Development Team under the following criteria: impact on local community and local community involvement, proven track record of project delivery and non-duplication of activities in the local area, sustainable and value for money projects, and existing funds available to the group/alternative funding sources.

The grants fall under four categories – Community Development Grants, Community Events Funding, Sports Development Grants and Summer Project Funding.

The funding figures were presented to elected members at the June monthly meeting of SDCC on Monday, June 9.

33 grants worth €39,244 were awarded as Community Development Grants, for groups such as North Clondalkin Community Choir, Esker Celtic Football Club, Jobstown Community & Youth Centre, St Mark’s Youth Club and 14th Dublin Ballyroan Scout Group to facilitate equipment purchases, running costs and “environmental improvement”.

Ten groups were awarded a total of €21,561 for Community Events Funding, including €6,000 for the Clondalkin Village Festival.

Sports clubs such as Kilnamanagh AFC and Round Towers GAA Club were among the nine groups who received a total of €26,950 in Sports Development Grants for equipment and programme delivery, while the remaining €79,000 was awarded to groups for Summer Project Funding.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme