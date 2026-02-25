€174k pumped into Corkagh Park to improve public facilities

The Rose Garden in Corkagh Park. The park has received €174,000 in funding

Over €400,000 has been dedicated to public realm works in Clondalkin and surrounding areas this year, including €174k to Corkagh Park and €65k for a long-awaited dog run.

€407k has been set aside to carry out public realm works in Clondalkin, Newcastle, Rathcoole, Saggart and Brittas, with €174k set aside for works in Corkagh Park and €65k for a dog run in Rathcoole Park that has been in the pipeline for five years.

€174k will be pumped into Corkagh Park to improve the public facility, through new gates, new sports facilities and surface works following the completion of the €5m enhancement scheme.

Entrance and gate works across the park in Clondalkin will cost the council €84k, including works set to take place at the R136 entrance, gate automation by the MAAN pavilion and further changes at St John’s Car Park.

St John’s Car Park is also listed to receive a €45k surface upgrade, with a €20k ball stop net set for a pitch in the park, a €10k drainage upgrade for the dog run and a final €7k to go towards new benches between the River Camac and Cherrywood estates.

The dog run was announced in 2021 and has been allocated funding in previous years but the scheme had failed to progress.

The allocation for the dog run was initially €30k but the figure has now more than doubled as the council hopes to complete the project this year.

The €65k allocation is the majority of a €115k investment into Rathcoole Park that is expected to be carried out this year.

€50k will be invested into the provision of age-friendly exercise equipment, as seen in the Dodder Valley Park.

The investment into Rathcoole Park is dwarfed only by the multitude of works set to take place in Corkagh Park over the current year.

Cherrywood Crescent is set to have €5k invested into a new link between the estate and the park.

Several other estates will benefit from works listed – a new €27k permeability link between Monastery Heights and Floraville Lawn will be installed while a €3k link between Alpine Heights and the Bawnogue Road will be created.

€30k is to be invested into a landscape area between St John’s Grove and St John’s Close

€5k will go towards a path upgrade for Mount St Joseph’s Cemetery and stone works at the location.

€40k will go towards works in Clondalkin Park, with €30k earmarked for two bridge replacements on the Camac and €10k for footpath upgrades in the vicinity of poplar trees in the park.

Newcastle Village is set to be the recipient of a €5k planter.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.