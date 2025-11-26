€218k of derelict sites levies in county has not been paid

Over €200,000 of derelict sites levies have not been paid on sites around south Dublin so far this year.

The council has also only acquired a total of eight derelict properties through compulsory purchase orders (CPO) in the last ten years.

According to data shared by South Dublin County Council, derelict sites levies totaling €279,722 have been applied to properties and sites as of November 2025.

Just €61,169 of this amount has been paid as of the same time, leaving an outstanding balance of €218,553.

The council shared this data in response to a question from Cllr Jess Spear (PBP-S) at the full council meeting on Monday, November 10.

The Tallaght councillor had requested a report on the “collection of derelict site levies in 2025” and asked that the council include “how much is outstanding and what steps the council is taking to collect”.

There are currently 25 properties on the SDCC derelict sites register.

Under the Derelict Sites Act 1990, councils can put properties on a derelict sites register and charge owners a derelict site levy of 7% of the property’s market value each year until the property is fixed.

It is due to be replaced by a new Derelict Property Tax next year, which will be self-assessed and collected by Revenue.

In response to Cllr Spear’s question, the council’s director of climate action Teresa Walsh said that if the levies remain unpaid, the council will then “place a charge on the relevant urban land, which will remain in place until payment of levies and interest due has been received.”

In response to a second question by Cllr Spear, Ms Walsh confirmed that a “total of eight derelict properties have been compulsorily acquired in the last ten years, with none of these sites being commercial”.

She said that SDCC has been “assigned a target of initiating three acquisitions” under annual targets set by The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage’s CPO Activation Programme for the commencement of compulsory purchases or acquisitions.

“Three Section 15 Notice of Intention to acquire have been served this year, with a further one being progressed,” Ms Walsh said, adding that the council currently has “79 case files open for continuing investigation under the Derelict Sites Act 1990”.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme