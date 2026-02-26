€486,000 for remedial work and upgrades in parks and estates

Just under €500,000 will see Tallaght benefit from path upgrades and new sports courts in their parks and estates with the biggest investment in South Dublin this year.

€486k of council funds will go towards upgrades and remedial works in Tallaght’s parks and estates in 2026, including €70k to install new sports courts in the Dodder Valley Park in Old Bawn.

The five-figure sum set aside for the park that tracks the River Dodder as it flows south of Tallaght will be used to install €50k pickeball courts as well as a new boules court, as seen in Tymon Park.

Tymon will also be a benefactor of Tallaght’s funding, with new age-friendly workout equipment set to come in on the Tymon North side of the park for €50k.

Sean Walsh Park will enjoy a €70k investment like Dodder Valley and will have upgraded footpaths across the park as well as an upgraded tree trail.

Killinarden Park will enjoy the upgrades granted by a €60k allocation, including improvements to the GAA pitch and footpaths, and Jobstown Park will receive upgraded footpaths too via funding worth €35k.

Mac Uilliam estate will receive new outdoor gym equipment as part of a €40k allocation.

Pollinator friendly bulbs will be planted across Tallaght Village, as well as on Treepark Road in Kilnamanagh.

Kilnamangh will also see footpaths improved between Tamarisk and Elmcastle in a €20k move and Balrothery Estate will see the same amount of funds dedicated to various footpath upgrades by the Old Blessington Road.

€10k will go towards care of a hedge near Kilnamanagh AFC on the Greenhills Road.

Hedging along the Old Belgard Road, with temporary chestnut pale fencing to allow establishment of the new hedges, will cost another €10k.

€25k will go towards the installation of railings in Avonbeg Field located near Dominic’s Community Centre. An upgrade to the path on the viewing mound by the pond in Ballymount Park will take €16k of funding to be carried out.

Benches will be installed in Bancroft Park near the Main Street with the final €15k of funding for the year.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.