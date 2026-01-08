Search
Éanna beaten in U20 cup semi final
Michael HowleyJanuary 8, 2026 11:15 am

ÉANNA found themselves defeated by Titans in the semi final of the U20 National Cup last weekend after a decisive defeat.

The first quarter saw both teams emerge quickly and play with a real pace throughout. It would be Titans who would come out slightly better off as they headed into the second quarter with a three point lead.

Luka Mitchell would grab the game by the scruff of the neck in the second quarter as Titans started to exercise their control on the contest.

At one stage the side from Galway found themselves ahead by 14 points though Eanna managed to eat into this lead with seven points of their own. Eanna would go into halftime finding themselves nine points behind the opposition.

Eanna would find themselves at a further disadvantage in the third quarter as they conceded 28 points while scoring just 13 of their own.

Action from the game between Éanna and Titans

They attempted to claw themselves back into the game in the fourth quarter as they started well with an 11-4 run with Adam Carles, Adam McCarthy and Dean Kiernan all scoring.

Ultimately the deficit would not change after the fourth quarter as both teams scored 22 points, cancelling each other out.

Ultimately it would be 24 points separating the teams as Eanna found themselves defeated 94-70.

Adam Charles managed 22 points for Eanna while Dean Kiernan and Patrick Walsh scored 13 and 10 respectively but they simply could not compete with the firepower of Titans whose top scorers included Declan Gbinigie on 31 points and Luka Mitchell with 20 with three more players scoring 10 points or more.

