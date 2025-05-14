Earl Celtic topple Old Bawn to book a place in cup decider

Old Bawn were beaten by Earl Celtic in the Prime Awards Cup Photos by John Mooney

AFTER a couple of years out of the game Earl Celtic returned to the UCFL this term and after their 2-1 win over Old Bawn in Aylesbury, Tallaght, on Saturday they have a cup final to look forward to, reports John Mooney.

The celts will face Tamhlacht FC in the Prime Awards Cup, after they came from a goal down to secure their place in the decider.

Not much happened in the opening half of this game and it wasn’t surprising, as semi finals are usually very cagey affairs with no one wanting to put a foot wrong.

There were a few half chances on both sides that maybe they would have taken in a league game, but that was all put to one side in a cracking second half.

First out of the blocks were the Bawn when they opened the scoring after 49 minutes through Leon Robinson, after Cian Bates effort was charged down and Robinson smashed home the opener.

Now, if there is one thing that can lighten up a knock out game its a goal and that is exactly what happened, as Earl went after the Bawn and their work rate was rewarded on 69 minutes when they levelled the tie through Dylan Cogan.

Cogan reacted quickly when keeper Conor Keating punched a Shane Brown shot that fell into his path and lobbed the ball home.

The Bawn responded with efforts from Dylan Kennedy and Lewis Talbot that could have swung the tie in their favour, but they failed to hit the target and with 10 minutes remaining they paid the price.

Coogan was the provider when his corner from the left hand side was powerfully headed home by Aaron Connors to give the visitors the lead.

Still time for an equaliser and five minutes later the Bawn’s chance came when Talbot sent in a cross that Nathan Byrne rose high to meet, but he could only guide it the wrong side of the post.

It was a let off for Earl and once they took heed of that, as they saw out the remainder of time to book their place in the final in a couple of weeks time.

OLD BAWN: Conor Keating, Conor Lyons, Kyle Glass, Dylan Kennedy, Sean Doran, Grant Perry, Lewis Talbot, Filip Ptak, Cian Bates, Michael Lovett, Leon Robinson, Callum Best, Kyle Deegan, Nathan Osborne, Ryan Callery, Dillon Potter, Nathan Byrne, Gary Murphy.

EARL CELTIC: Eric Power, Daniel Hennessy, Aaron Cannons, Robert Alwright, Kevin Scanlon, Paul Tynan, Dylan Cogan, Corey Fallon, Eric Doyle, Shane Brown, Kevin Moran, Scott Long, Gary Harkin, Sean Murray, Paul Lennon, Joseph Farrell, Daniel Tynan.