Search
Echo Year in Review October 2025
OCTOBER 23 EDITION Initial responses to a new €50,000 sculpture on the Glenview roundabout were not overwhelmingly positive. The long-awaited sculpture was finally placed in the centre of the mound in October. “Waste of money”, “monkey bars” and “Tax Payers Lament” were some of the names suggested by readers of The Echo for the installation

Echo Year in Review October 2025

Echo StaffJanuary 2, 2026 10:06 am

Inquiry into Children’s Health Irealnd

(October 2 edition) The parents of Harvey Morrison Sherratt, Stephen Morrison and Gillian Sherratt successfully campaigned for the government to hold an enquiry into Children’s Health Ireland after their son’s death.

Read More


Echo Year in Review February 2025

Year in Review 2025

Young people celebrate inclusivity(February 6 Edition) Over a hundred young people gathered in Ballyfermot to celebrate inclusivity and praise the re-election of...

Echo Year in Review May 2025

Year in Review 2025

Echo celebrates 45 years(May 1 Edition) The Echo staff celebrated the 45th anniversary of the newspaper by telling readers about its history,...

Echo Year in Review June 2025

Year in Review 2025

St Anne’s GAA Club pays tribute to Gerry Anderson who passed away(June 5 Eddition) The Tallaght GAA community paid tributes to St...

Echo Year in Review July 2025

Year in Review 2025

Sean ‘The Doc’ Doherty passed away(July 10 edition) Captain of Heffo’s army and Wanderers GAA’s most decorated player ever Sean ‘The Doc’...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST