Echo Year in Review October 2025

OCTOBER 23 EDITION
Initial responses to a new €50,000 sculpture on the Glenview roundabout were not overwhelmingly positive. The long-awaited sculpture was finally placed in the centre of the mound in October. “Waste of money”, “monkey bars” and “Tax Payers Lament” were some of the names suggested by readers of The Echo for the installation
Inquiry into Children’s Health Irealnd
(October 2 edition) The parents of Harvey Morrison Sherratt, Stephen Morrison and Gillian Sherratt successfully campaigned for the government to hold an enquiry into Children’s Health Ireland after their son’s death.