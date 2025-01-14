Search
Equinix has agreed a €59m deal for BT Group’s data centre business
Peter Lantry, MD Equinix

Maurice GarveyJanuary 14, 2025 11:53 am

DATA centre operator Equinix has agreed to acquire BT Group’s data centre business in Ireland, which includes two facilities in Citywest and Ballycoolin.

The €59m deal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025, subject to competition and regulatory clearance.

