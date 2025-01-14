Equinix has agreed a €59m deal for BT Group’s data centre business
DATA centre operator Equinix has agreed to acquire BT Group’s data centre business in Ireland, which includes two facilities in Citywest and Ballycoolin.
The €59m deal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025, subject to competition and regulatory clearance.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
