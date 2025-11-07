Esker club boxing clever since moving into new home at new Lucan Leisure Centre
Esker Amateur Boxing Club has a permanent home for the first time in their 13-year history after they moved into the new Lucan Leisure Centre in September.
The 152-strong boxing club had spent years moving from place to place before they were finally able to secure a home in the Aura Leisure Centre.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
