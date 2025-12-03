‘Ethos Care’ signs erected outside former Lucan Lodge nursing home
SIGNS went up outside the former Lucan Lodge nursing home this week depicting the name Ethos Care.
Liquidators were appointed to Lucan Lodge Nursing Home last year following news in late May 2024 that the operators of the 74-bed facility, Passage Healthcare International Ireland Ltd, had failed an examinership.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
