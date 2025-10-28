Extra ‘offsite’ beds will be provided for Tallaght University Hospital

A number of additional “offsite” beds will be provided for Tallaght University Hospital under the HSE’s Winter Plan for 2025/2026.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has approved the provision of 30 offsite beds for TUH, according to TD for Dublin South West Colm Brophy (FG).

“Over the last few weeks, I have been engaging with both Tallaght University Hospital and my colleague, the Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill to ensure that there is sufficient provision of beds in the Hospital ahead of the winter season,” he said.

The significant investment will deliver improved patient flow and reduced average length of hospital stays, enhanced access to rehabilitation services and discharge planning and a reduction in delayed transfers of care.

Though no location for the beds has been announced yet, the additional offsite beds will also contribute meaningfully to eliminating the need for patients to be treated on trolleys, the TD and minister of State noted.

Currently, there are 495 adult beds and 67 paediatric beds in operation at TUH.

The hospital has seen a total of 87 patients waiting on trolleys for the first three weeks of October 2025, and a total of 3,195 patients on trolleys so far this year.

That’s according to Trolleywatch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

“Tallaght University Hospital has already made strong progress in reducing the use of trolleys in recent months, thanks in large part to the outstanding leadership of its new management team under Ms. Barbara Keogh Dunne,” Minister Brophy said.

“This expansion will build on the momentum already achieved and will help ensure patients continue to receive timely, high-quality care throughout the challenging winter period.”

