Families, members and friends celebrate 20 years of Lucan Special Olympics

SDCC Mayor, Pamela Kearns, Fine Gael Cllr, Caroline Brady (Lucan Special Olympics Athlete) and Garda Youth Award winner Kate, Minister for Disability and Dublin Mid West TD Emer Higgins at the 20-year anniversary celebration of Lucan Special Olympics Club at the Lucan Spa Hotel on Sunday, November 23

LUCAN Special Olympics marked a major milestone this week as athletes, families, volunteers, and friends came together at the Lucan Spa Hotel to celebrate the club’s 20th anniversary.

Newly appointed Minister for Disability and Dublin Mid-West TD Emer Higgins praised the dedication and commitment that has sustained the club.

“Lucan Special Olympics is an example of what real inclusion looks like. It’s connection, love and belonging, a place where athletes can have fun, grow and thrive,” said Higgins.

“Clubs like this don’t happen by themselves and it simply wouldn’t be possible without the passion and commitment of the volunteers and families who have poured so much into making Lucan Special Olympics the club it is today. I’ve no doubt the next 20 years will be just as strong.”

The club, which offers basketball, bocce, floorball and a Young Athletes Programme, is the only Special Olympics club in the Lucan area and has been supported from its earliest days by the Lucan Lions Club and Coláiste Phádraig CBS.

Minister Higgins also paid tribute to, Kate Hoskins, a Lucan Special Olympics athlete who received the ‘Special Achievement Award’ at the An Garda Síochána National Youth Awards on Saturday.

Cllr Caroline Brady (FG), who nominated Kate Hoskins for the Youth Award, which recognises people who have overcome difficult circumstances, said “we are all so proud of what Kate has achieved.”