Fantastic atmosphere at JADD Golf Classic as over €17k raised

THE 2026 JADD Golf Classic at Slade Valley Golf Club on Friday has raised over €17,000 for the local service based in Jobstown.

The Jobstown Assisting Drug Dependency project hosts the tournament in the Brittas club every year, which sees teams of four battle it out for victory in what is the largest fundraiser for the service.

This year’s total is expected to eclipse last year’s haul of €15k by a few thousand, thanks to the sponsorship and support provided by the community. An auction and a raffle are also held to help raise funds alongside the golf tournament.

This year’s event consisted of 31 teams, with several teams noted to have made a return following last year’s instalment. JADD Manager Tommy Gilson noted that the atmosphere on the day was “fantastic” like the turnout, with the good weather holding strong as well.

Mr Gilson said: “It was a great day with 31 teams and a lot of teams coming back year-on-year to support it.

“It was a fantastic atmosphere on the day, great buzz. The weather held off for the most part and a great golf course – all the teams were really happy with the standard.”

The first golf classic was held in 2013 and the competition has become a part of the local calendar at this point. JADD’s services include counselling and harm reduction, as well as childcare services provided to affected children in the local area and an annual respite break.

The money raised will be used to help fund next year’s JADD respite break, which the group hope to return to Wildlands in Galway for.

Families were taken on a four-day respite break to Wildlands, an indoor and outdoor activity centre in the west of the country in August. The annual breaks are free of charge for those who come along and Gilson noted that the golf classic “goes a long way” to make that happen.

“A lot of those families will be grandparents who are rearing their children who have children with substance use problems, and that comes with a lot of stress, a lot of strain, a lot of difficulties.

“So, we like to give them an opportunity of some respite to go and have some positive time with their grandchildren.

“Then, we have parents who have been reunited with children, after a period of being separated and they come and have an opportunity to be a parent again, to have fun, to do lots of positive activities with their children and reestablish the relationship.

“That’s provided every year and it’s free of charge, and the golf goes a long way – the support from the sponsors, the teams, the auction, the raffle – to supporting the annual respite break.”

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept