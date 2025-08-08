Search
Farewell Feargal – charismatic principal of Coláiste Chilliain
Farewell Feargal – charismatic principal of Coláiste Chilliain

Ellen GoughAugust 8, 2025 11:44 am

A Clondalkin school has bid a fond farewell to their outgoing principal, who is set to retire just before the start of the new school year.

Feargal Ó Giolláin will step down as principal of Coláiste Chilliain this August after 11 years in the role, and a total of 21 years of teaching at the school.

