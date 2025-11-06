Search
Fastway staff devastated as 300 jobs to go at courier company
Fastway Couriers is located at Baldonnell Business Park

Maurice GarveyNovember 6, 2025 10:47 am

EMPLOYEES and contractors gathered for an early morning protest at Fastway Couriers on Monday.

Up to 300 jobs at the Baldonnell Business Park based courier company are impacted by the sudden closure of the firm.

