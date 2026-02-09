Search
Fionn faced cancer with such courage
Fionn Dooley who played for Knocklyon United sadly passed away this week

James Roulston MooneyFebruary 9, 2026 10:15 am

“He loved everyone on the team…he was just so passionate about football.”

Tributes poured in following the passing of “fighter” 15-year-old Fionn Dooley from Rathfarnham after a battle with cancer.

Bus drivers report incidents of stone throwing at vehicles

Tallaght

Over two-thirds of incidents of stones being thrown at buses in the Tallaght area throughout December were reported on one bus route.Between...

Work is due to commence to ‘link up’ sections of cycle paths

Tallaght

Work is due to begin in the coming weeks on a scheme to “link up” various sections of cycle paths along the...

Local Faces: Sally Ryan-Graver

Tallaght

THIS week, we’re honoured to feature Sally Ryan-Graver who is a fantastically talented Visual Media Artist based here in our own Rathcoole,...

‘I was in water up to my shins’ as apartments flooded in storm

Tallaght

Resident Cathy Kavanagh was resigned rather than frightened when she woke up to a foot of water surrounding her bed at 4am...
