Contractor aims to complete village works within six weeks

“It looks far harder in design than I had thought.”

Concerns were raised about the Lucan Village works after the contractor stated the project is set to be completed by mid-March.

The contractor working on Lucan Village has provided an update as they near their target deadline of mid-March, six months later than initially expected.

However, councillors raised concerns about the aesthetic of the Village Green, which they hoped would be greener.

Bretland Construction Ltd has given an update on the outstanding significant works to be completed as they aim to complete the village’s enhancements in the next six weeks.

Construction is nearing an end in Lucan, 18 months after it began, with several areas set to have a new face.

Prolonged delays on the project have led to frustration from the Lucan public, as the works were intended to be completed in September 2025 initially.

The council noted that they feel the contractor has “somewhat underperformed” in their delivery of the enhancement scheme’s plans and said that they will be “closely watching” to ensure the final weeks of work flow as expected.

However, the 12-month window has grown several times throughout the construction process.

Councillor Liona O’Toole noted the frustration of members of the public and the effect delays have had on the commentary about the project.

Cllr O’Toole said: “Those delays happening, they make it increasingly difficult for me as a local representative to respond to those residents when these timelines continue to shift and timelines are extended.”

The Lucan councillor noted the importance of the village in the local St Patrick’s Day parade, also set for mid-March.

The surface paving and landscape planting at the Village Green are outstanding, and macadam paving of the Lucan Road south of the Green is set to be carried out over four nights from Monday, February 9.

The bandstand and riverside parapet wall are also yet to be finished at the location.

The entrance to the Liffey Promenade at Watery Lane and the Steps from the Lucan Bridge towards the promenade will be completed over the next six weeks.

The in-wall seating at the Demesne Park entrance, one of the highlighted parts of the plans, will be delivered in the next month and a half as well.

Councillor Joanna Tuffy stated her concerns about the look of the finished enhancements.

Cllr Tuffy said: “Certainly the drawings from the designer looked a lot softer than what it looks like now. It didn’t have that grey concrete look in the original concept.

“The five local councillors are in the firing line on this…if anything can be done to make it look much, much softer in the end will be appreciated.”

Bretland has also confirmed that additional supervisory staff have been assigned to the site to coordinate the remaining elements of the project.

This batch of additional staff will also work to prepare for the handover process set to take place upon completion.

South Dublin County Council stated: “We are confident that these [deadline] dates will be complied with.”

Funded by the Lcoal Democracy Reporting Scheme.