LEO supported companies created 91 jobs last year

Minister Alan Dillon T.D. at the premises of LEO client Áine Kennedy of The Smooth Company from Lucan and Kieran Comerford, Chair of the Local Enterprise Offices at the announcement

THE Minister of State for Employment, Small Business and Retail, Alan Dillon, T.D., announced the annual results of the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) for 2025 which showed that Local Enterprise Office South Dublin supported companies created 91 jobs in 2025.

The net jobs created by Local Enterprise Office South Dublin supported clients in 2025 was 91, which takes into account companies that amalgamated, ceased trading and those that transferred on to Enterprise Ireland.

The new figures show that the LEO South Dublin financially supported 275 small businesses in their portfolio across the county these companies in turn employ 1,228 people.

The total national figures for the Local Enterprise Offices across the country were announced with the LEOs now financially supporting 40,285 jobs across 7,148 companies.

This is the most jobs the Local Enterprise Offices have supported nationally since their inception in 2014.

In 2025 there were 7,261 new jobs created by LEO clients companies with a net jobs creation figure of 2,479. This was up 7% nationally on 2024.

From the jobs created, 82% were outside of the Dublin region.

The LEOs also provide substantial funded supports to thousands of other small businesses across the country with programmes such as the Grow Digital Voucher, Lean for Business and Green for Business along with training and mentoring.

Minister Alan Dillon T.D., said; “The 31 Local Enterprise Offices continue to be the backbone of local economic development, supporting 40,285 jobs in 2025, the highest level since their establishment.

‘Last year alone, LEO client companies created 7,261 new jobs, delivering a 7% increase on 2024 and marking the 12th consecutive year of jobs growth.

Crucially, 82% of these new jobs were created outside Dublin, demonstrating the impact of targeted local supports in every region.

From digitalisation to sustainability and export development, our LEOs are helping small businesses compete and scale.

Government remains firmly committed to strengthening these supports so that entrepreneurs nationwide can continue to grow and thrive.”

The Local Enterprise Offices were to the fore in supporting small businesses across the country in 2025, helping thousands to secure funding, upskill and avail of supports to becoming more sustainable and competitive.

Recent supports such as the Grow Digital Voucher enables small businesses to take their first steps in digitalisation and the Market Explorer Grant supports companies in looking at new markets.

Peter Connolly, Head of Enterprise said, “These figures highlight the significant impact that the Local Enterprise Offices and their clients are making in driving economic growth across the country.

‘The creation of over 7,000 jobs is only a small part of the role that LEOs are playing in fostering entrepreneurship and growing enterprise in towns, villages and communities all over Ireland

“These jobs and clients figures only reflect those who have received financial funding from their LEO and do not capture the thousands more that receive the likes of Lean, Green and Digital supports or training and mentoring.

‘The numbers today are immensely positive and reflect the resilience of the small business sector and we look forward to growing our work with these businesses in 2026 and to help those who have a great idea to get started.”

Anne Lanigan, Head of Local Enterprise and Regions, Enterprise Ireland, said; “These strong employment results reflect the impact of the Local Enterprise Office network and the ambition of the small businesses it supports across the country.

‘The continued growth in jobs, with 82% of the new jobs created last year outside Dublin, shows that entrepreneurs can start, grow and scale their businesses from anywhere in Ireland.

‘Enterprise Ireland will continue to work closely with the Local Enterprise Offices in areas such as competitiveness, sustainability and digitalisation, supporting businesses to strengthen capability and create jobs in 2026 and beyond.”

The Local Enterprise Offices located in the local authorities and funded through Enterprise Ireland support thousands of small Irish businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide.

Since their establishment in 2014 they have been for the first stop shop for entrepreneurs and small businesses and providing a range of supports including financial, mentoring, training and sector specific expertise to help guide businesses at any stage of their development.