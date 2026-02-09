Permission granted for 20 unit apartment block

Planning permission has been granted for a 20-unit apartment block in Larkfield Square in Lucan.

The development will see seven one-bed and 12 two-bed apartments, plus one three-bed apartment, in a three-five storey block with balconies and/or private terraces provided for all apartments.

According to the design statement, this apartment block will be built on “a compact infill plot within the established Larkfield development, which already provides a significant number of larger family homes, including three, four and five bedroom houses”.

The first three phases of the Larkfield development had been completed in the early 2000s, while the site for the new apartments “remained vacant and was used as a construction compound for a period and is now a cleared / vacant site”.

The plans approved on January 16 by the council also include “alterations to the existing car parking to provide a total of 21 car parking spaces for the apartment units” as well as provision of 46 bicycle parking spaces (34 long stay and 12 short stay spaces).

“Secure cycle parking spaces are provided at ground floor level of the building to serve the residential units,” the application stated.

A new pedestrian link from the apartment block to the Ballyowen Road will also be part of the development.

Concerns were raised during the application process by residents of the existing Larkfield development over loss of daylight and overshadowing of their properties by the new development.

However, the council were satisfied that the Sunlight, Daylight & Shadow Assessment submitted with the initial application and an addendum Shadow Assessment submitted later showed “no material or unacceptable shadowing effects arise for any adjoining garden or communal space”.

