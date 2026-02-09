Man (25) found with six bags of cannabis worth €300 for personal use

A MAN had six bags of cannabis worth €300 on him for personal use, a court heard.

Dean Brannigan (25), Deansrath Avenue, Clondalkin, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court, facing a Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act charge.

Garda Daniel Thoms told the court that on September 17, 2023, while on patrol in Clondalkin, gardai observed a large group of youths congregated at The Mill shopping centre carpark.

Upon approach to the group gardai detected a “strong smell of cannabis.”

Mr Branigan was searched and gardai found six bags of cannabis with a total value of €300.

He was conveyed to Clondalkin Garda Station.

Mr Branigan has 19 previous convictions including two for possession of drugs and two for sale and supply.

Defence counsel said their client was “holding up their hands” to the offence and was a young man operating at the “lower end” of the drugs scale.

She was instructed that Mr Branigan was a heavy cannabis user at the time of the offence, and had the drugs for personal use, pleading for leniency for a man who “wouldn’t have a great amount of funds.”

Judge Áine Clancy asked if Branigan was willing to do community service, putting the case back for a community service assessment (120 hours in lieu of a three-month sentence), on February 13, 2026 at Blanchardstown District Court.

Funded by the Local Court Reporting Sceheme