Firefighters tackle blaze in Belgard Square apartment

Firefighters extinguished an apartment fire in Belgard Square North, Tallaght.

The fire broke out on Thursday, November 21 at lunchtime, in a second-floor apartment in the Exchange Hall apartment complex.

Dublin Fire Brigade were at the scene from around 1pm, with firefighters from Tallaght and Dolphins Barn stations.

The Echo understands four Dublin Fire Brigade appliances and two ambulances were required at the scene.

Gardaí assisted the emergency services, and “No injuries have been reported,” a spokesperson for the Gardaí told The Echo.

The Gardaí blocked off the roads surrounding the apartment complex and Dublin Fire Brigade told residents to expect delay around the Belgard Square area.