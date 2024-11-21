Search
Firefighters tackle blaze in Belgard Square apartment
Smoke bellowing from an apartment fire in Belgard Square North. (Image: Dublin Fire Brigade)

Firefighters tackle blaze in Belgard Square apartment

Alessia MicalizziNovember 21, 2024 3:46 pm

Firefighters extinguished an apartment fire in Belgard Square North, Tallaght.

The fire broke out on Thursday, November 21 at lunchtime, in a second-floor apartment in the Exchange Hall apartment complex.

Dublin Fire Brigade were at the scene from around 1pm, with firefighters from Tallaght and Dolphins Barn stations.

The Echo understands four Dublin Fire Brigade appliances and two ambulances were required at the scene.

Gardaí assisted the emergency services, and “No injuries have been reported,” a spokesperson for the Gardaí told The Echo.

The Gardaí blocked off the roads surrounding the apartment complex and Dublin Fire Brigade told residents to expect delay around the Belgard Square area.

Read More


With almost €5m for road safety ‘we have a responsibility to make our school areas safer’

News

South Dublin County council allocated €4.5 million to road safety improvement and promotion while residents highlighted the issue once again. At the...

Renewed appeal for information on first anniversary of Tallaght murder

Latest

Gardai have renewed their appeal for information regarding the murder of Tadgh Delaney which occurred on this day last year, November 15...

Gardai search lands over the murder of Willie and Anastasija

Latest

A LAND search has commenced today by Gardai investigating the disappearance and murder of Willie Maughan from Tallaght and Anastasija Varslavane in...

This weeks front pages – November 21, 2024

Latest

The Echo is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST