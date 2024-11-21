Search
Active South Dublin October Sports Team: Commercials senior hurlers
Commercials senior hurler Cormac Cullinane receives the Active South Dublin Team of the Month Award from Emma Kennedy, Managing Director, The Echo, Thomas Kepinski, Cluster Hotel Manager, The Plaza Hotel & Tallaght Cross Hotel Tallaght and Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin

Active South Dublin October Sports Team: Commercials senior hurlers

November 21, 2024

COMMERCIALS senior hurlers lifted the Intermediate Hurling Championship crown.

The Rathcoole side secured the title when they overcame the challenge of Naomh Olaf by three-points in a thrilling encounter in Parnell Park.

