Search
Active South Dublin October Sports Star: Kyla Doyle
Boxer Kyla Doyle receives the Active South Dublin Sports Star of the Month Award for October from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin and Thomas Kepinski, Cluster Hotel Manager, The Plaza Hotel & Tallaght Cross Hotel Tallaght and William O’Connor, News Editor, The Echo.

Active South Dublin October Sports Star: Kyla Doyle

Echo StaffNovember 21, 2024 2:36 pm

BOXER Kyla Doyle won gold in the welterweight division at the World Youth Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

The Whitechurch Club member claimed a unanimous decision in her final bout against Uldana Taubay.

Read More


Brian delighted with Swim Performance Coach Award

Sport

BRIAN Sweeney of Templeogue Swim club was announced as Performance Coach of the Year at the 2024 Swim Ireland Awards for the...

Tallaght Martial Arts athletes shine at WAKO European Championships

Sport

SEVERAL talented athletes from Tallaght Martial Arts (TMA) have returned from the WAKO Senior & Masters European Kickboxing Championships in Athens, where...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST