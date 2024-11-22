Search
Vine group Aloha concert raises €2,500 for families
Joe Geoghegan, Martin Hunt, and Pat Cullen

Vine group Aloha concert raises €2,500 for families

Alessia MicalizziNovember 22, 2024 8:22 am

OVER €2,500 was raised at the Aloha concert hosted by Tallaght Vine group in the Church of the Incarnation in Fettercairn.

“This was from the people who attended on the night only, but we believe there’s much more that came in and still needs to be counted,” said the group chairman Joe Geoghegan.

Read More


‘You’ll be in for a wonderful night’ at Person of the Year

Tallaght

“You’ll be in for a wonderful night,” said comedian Al Porter as he braces to be MC at the Tallaght Person of...

Residents allegedly painting double yellow lines on roads

Tallaght

Residents in Citywest are believed to have “painted double yellow lines themselves” outside of their estates to stop their neighbours from parking...

Three guilty of stealing jewellery worth €19k from elderly couple

Tallaght

Three men have been jailed for a burglary carried out while two elderly people were in the house in South Dublin three...

St Aidan’s students put up ‘Everyone is welcome’ poster

Tallaght

Students from Tallaght highlighted that “everyone is welcome” in their school as they countered an “Ireland is full” election poster put up...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST