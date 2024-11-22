Vine group Aloha concert raises €2,500 for families
OVER €2,500 was raised at the Aloha concert hosted by Tallaght Vine group in the Church of the Incarnation in Fettercairn.
“This was from the people who attended on the night only, but we believe there’s much more that came in and still needs to be counted,” said the group chairman Joe Geoghegan.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
