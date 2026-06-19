Firhouse Singers celebrate 50 years of music and community spirit

The Firhouse Singers celebrated 50 years of music and friendship with an evening of song and community spirit at the Civic Theatre, reports Taylor O’Shea.

This event was an outstanding and successful show, being sold out months prior to the event date, with a waiting list in case others couldn’t attend.

The Firhouse Singers, formed in 1976 when Father Hastings suggested to Ray Ryan, music director for the group, to start a choir. Since then, the group currently consists of around 70 members, with ages ranging from mid 30s to high 70s.

The group was accompanied by The Junior Park Singers, which is a children’s based choir that rehearses at the Firhouse Community Center.

Ray Ryan has stated that The Firhouse Singers will have more wonderful events in the autumn that he and the group are looking forward to.