First SSI Cup title for TU Dublin

THE TU Dublin badminton team were victorious in the Student Sport Ireland (SSI) Cup competition on Thursday.

Having qualified for the semi-finals with a 4-1 quarter-final win versus RCSI, the TU Dublin City set up a semi-final with Trinity College Dublin.

In the semi-finals, each tie is composed of one men’s singles, one ladies’ singles, one men’s doubles, one ladies doubles and one mixed doubles.

First matches up were both the men’s and ladies’ singles. Conor Bradley (TUD) faced Alex O Conor (TCD) and Heather Tumilty (TUD) faced Christine Hepner (TCD).

Both games were closely contested with Conor winning 21-16, 21-9 to get the first point for TUD.

Heather battled hard but lost out 21-15, 21-13.

Next up was the men’s and ladies’ doubles. Conor was back on court with partner Michael Belov Flanagan, with the lads storming to a convincing 2 set victory 21-10,21-12.

Soyoka Boyce teamed up with Kateryna in the women’s doubles, taking a great win for the team in two sets 21-18, 21-12.

This gave TUD a 3-1 lead heading into the mixed doubles. Robbie Frost played with Soyoka Boyce, showing great skill to win in two sets 21-14, 21-12.

A convincing 4-1 versus last year’s SSI league winners, set up a cup final versus Maynooth University who are this year’s SSI league winners.

The final commenced with both singles games again.

This time Conor Bradley faced the inform Dharan Rajulapati. Conor won an intense first set 21-19, with all spectators on the edge of their seat.

In the second set, Dharan stormed ahead to an 11-4 lead at the interval.

TUD coach Kate Frost was out at the break with some insightful tactics and words of wisdom and motivation which helped spur the comeback from Conor.

Slowly he edged his way back into the game, before giving himself the lead once again at 16-15.

Conor played some brilliant badminton to win the second set 21-17, giving TUD a 1-0 lead in the final.

The women’s singles was played by Kateryna this time, who was up against Kerry Fallon.

Kateryna battled hard but it wasn’t to be as she lost out in 2 sets.

Next up was the men’s doubles.

Conor was back on court with Michael for their second match of the day and in flying form, they won the match in 2 straight sets to give TUD the lead once more. Only one more point required to be SSI cup champions.

Up stepped Soyoka Boyce and Kateryna in the women’s doubles.

The girls played some amazing badminton, showing their level as they defeated the Maynooth University pair in straight sets to hand TUD their first SSI cup title. Final score TUD 3-1 Maynooth University.

This was a great way to end the season for the TU Dublin Badminton club following on from their quarter final finish at the Intervarsity.

The club look forward to welcoming new members next year and can’t wait to have another successful season.