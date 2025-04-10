Tallaght women go down to the champs in final game of season

TALLAGHT women took on Division Three champions Edenderry in the second round of the Paul Cusack Cup in Coolavacoose in their final match of the season, going down 13-73.

Tallaght took the lead with a Grainne Leonard Flood penalty, but Edenderry hit back with three tries and converted two of them to take a 19-3 lead.

The visitors responded when, after several phases, some smart passing put Chloe Conroy Kearns in for a fine team try to make it 19-8.

That was as good as it got for Tallaght though as Edenderry dominated the rest of the match scoring 11 tries in all.

But Tallaght at least got the last laugh when Emma Irvin intercepted a pass and ran away to score to make the final score 73-13 to Edenderry.

And on the final whistle, there were Tallaght celebrations for Martina Fitzpatrick. On the occasion of her 100th cap for the club, her team-mates doused her in Champagne.

It was Andy Grace’s last game as Tallaght head coach as he’s stepping down. “First off, congratulations to Martina on her 100th cap. She’s a true club legend and the sort of person every club needs.

“It’s been a hard season as, very unfortunately, some people committed at the start of the season and then didn’t show up for their teammates.

‘However, I really wish to thank all the players that gave this season their best.

‘It would’ve been the easier option to give up and walk away, so thanks to them for backing up their commitment to the team and club.

‘Thanks to Mark and Jay for stepping in and coaching with me, it could’ve been a very different season without them.

“I want to wish all the ladies well next season. There’s still loads to come from this team and I hope they go from strength to strength. Thanks to everyone and best of luck.”

Player of the match: Martina Fitzpatrick