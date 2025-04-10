Féile delight for Round Tower U15 camogie team

IT WAS a great weekend for Round Tower’s U15 camogie team who claimed the Division Three feile title at the weekend.

The Clondalkin side went unbeaten in the group stages of the competition in Finglas, winning all three games to qualify for the semis.

Tower’s overcame Naomh Mearnog in their first game before going on to beat Erin’s Isle and Kevin’s to progress to the semis.

The semis were played on Saturday evening with Tower’s edging past St Maur’s to set up a final spot against Naomh Barrog in the final in Abbostown.

The first half of the final was evenly matched with Barrog opening the scoring before Fay Doherty replied with a point.

Doherty and Sinead Gleeson tagged on points before Barrog broke through for the first goal to leave it 1-2 to 0-4 at half time.

Tower’s showed their character in the second half with Player of the Match Sinead Gleeson leading by example with a goal from a free shortly after the restart.

This score kick started Tower’s into action with Gleeson adding two points as the teams drew level.

Tower’s continued to apply the pressure and further points saw them past the line to emerge 1-9 to 2-2 winners.

The Clondalkin side had plenty of heroes throughout the competition with captain Laoise O’Sullivan and Molly Nolan impressing in defence, keeper Aoife Breslin pulling off vital saves, Amelie Hurley Byrne and Saoirse O’Connor putting in good displays throughout in midfield while Doherty, Rachel Thompson, Sarah Fagan led by example throughout the competition.

The victory is a huge boost for the camogie section in the club with this team looking forward to continuing their run in the league and championship later in the year. Mentors Liam Gleeson, Johnny Nolan, Jessie Doherty, Fergal McDonagh, Michelle, Claire Nolan and Cormac Dowling have all played a big part in the success sofar for the team.