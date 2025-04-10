Loreto secure league title for second year running

LORETO finally secured their second EY Hockey league title on the bounce with a well fought away win to UCC.

Goals in the second half from Emily Kealy on 47 minutes and Yasmin Pratt on the hour proved the difference between the teams at the finish.

It was a hard-fought win for Loreto who were held scoreless in the opening half.

But Kealy’s goal set the wheels in motion for a crucial victory.

“It has been another wonderful season for the girls,” said Loreto manager Anne Marie Curran.

“We had some close calls along the way but its great to secure the title again this season,” said Anne Marie.

The team will receive the trophy in their final game of the season this weekend against Beaufort.

The team are the current Active South Dublin Team of the Year in association with The Echo and South Dublin County Council.