Three Rock go down to the wire in battle for league title

THREE Rock Rovers have taken the men’s EY Hockey League title chase down to the wire after they stunned league leaders Lisnagarvey 3-2 last Saturday at Grange Road, reports Stephen Finlator.

Stunning goals from Ben Johnson and Ryan Spencer made the difference as the Dublin 16 side stretched out a 3-1 lead in the second half and stayed clear despite a late barrage from the Ulster side.

It means the two clubs are level on points going into the final round of regular season matches on Saturday although Garvey have a healthy advantage on goal difference which may yet prove vital.

The visitors did take an early lead via Oliver Kidd in the fourth minute. After that, the Ulster side held much of the ball in the first half but without too much penetration.

Rovers, meanwhile, were more threatening and they got back level when Olympian Johnson was picked out at the end of a flowing move at the back post.

His initial shot was brilliantly saved by James Milliken but he picked up the rebound and slipped home a gorgeous shot form the narrowest of angles for 1-1.

And the lead was swapped barely 15 seconds into the second half when Three Rock worked the ball straight down the middle, James Walker’s inspired through-ball finding Johnson behind the last defender.

He shot early at full speed, lifting the ball over the stranded Milliken’s left shoulder for a sublime go-ahead goal.

While that was something to behold, goal three was an individual masterpiece.

Following controlled play around the back, Mark Samuel fed the ball into Spencer in the right corner.

Faced with four defenders, he danced and spun his way through each tackle before picking out the stanchion of the goal with a delicious flicked finish.

Garvey fought back with Peter McKibbin – another Olympian – pulling one back with three minutes left but Rovers held on for an eighth successive home win in the league.

They now face second bottom side Annadale knowing they need a win to have a chance of snatching the title; Garvey, meanwhile, have a tester against Corinthian who are chasing the last of the playoff places.