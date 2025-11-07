Following in family footsteps with opening of flower shop

Marie Kenny at the new store in Rathcoole

A new flower shop has opened in Rathcoole with a rich history to go along with the beautiful smells.

Florist Marie Kenny opened Kenny’s Flowers two years after closing a store on the Naas Road that her grandparents had set up.

Marie’s grandparents, the Karstels, immigrated from the Netherlands and brought the nation’s love of flowers with them when they opened the store and Kenny is keeping that love alive.

The florist told the story of her grandparents: “They moved from Holland in the early 1950’s and they started growing carnations – at the time, there wasn’t really any flowers being grown in Ireland at all.

“So, they were actually kind of known for their carnations, the quality of them, in the 1950’s.

“So, they had the walled gardens in Croke Park, they were growing stuff there and then bringing them into the market. Then in the 1970’s, they bought the piece of land out on the Naas Road.”

Marie’s grandfather passed in 1977, and hands changed throughout the years from her grandmother to her father, to her mother.

The florist worked in the family-owned business throughout her school years and beyond, eventually coming into charge.

She took over the store in 2014 and remained in charge until she had to close in 2023 as the land was sold.

Fast-forward to the present day, where Marie now operates from Rathcoole Shopping Centre, keeping the family connection to flowers alive.

However, she would not have seen too many planted in her grandparents’ back garden growing up but does fondly remember the glasshouses where they nurtured their passions.

“My granny loved having a few plants in the garden, I suppose, but the glasshouses there, we had stuff growing – there were daisies, chrysanthemums, carnations there as well, roses.”

Flowers are often bought for loved ones to celebrates milestones, occasions or just their presence in other people’s lives.

They have the power to hold memories within them and the connections formed through them over the years are seldom forgotten.

As Marie works in the flower shop, she sometimes finds herself back in the glasshouses at her grandparents.

“Sometimes, you smell the carnations, and it brings you right back to it.”

Kenny’s Flowers are located at Unit 3, Rathcoole Shopping Centre and are open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 2pm Saturdays.