Food with passion: Raspberry and Rosewater Pavlova

With the arrival of sunny weather, there’s no better time to enjoy a delightful Raspberry and Rose Pavlova.

Plus as it’s the Echo’s 45th birthday today, this is great dessert to whip up for such a celebration or any celebration to mark a special occasion!

This light and airy dessert is perfect for warm days, offering a refreshing treat that goes a long way.

Made with seasonal fresh fruit, the pavlova combines the sweetness of raspberries with the delicate floral notes of rose, creating a harmonious blend of flavours that is sure to impress.

Whether you’re hosting a garden party or simply enjoying a sunny afternoon, this pavlova is the ideal choice to celebrate the season.

You can of course substitute the fruits for strawberries, peaches, mango or even blackberries.

Use what is in season or whichever fruit you prefer!

Ingredients: (Makes 1 Pavlova – will cater for 8- 10)

For the meringue

9 egg whites (must be at room temperature)

500g caster sugar

2 teaspoons of cornflour

1 teaspoon of white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon of rosewater

For the raspberry sauce

100g fresh raspberries (or fruit of your choice)

1 tablespoon of caster sugar

For the filling

500ml double cream

1 tablespoon of icing sugar

1 teaspoon of rosewater

200g fresh raspberries

50g dark chocolate to grate over on top

Method:

Preheat your oven to 160 degrees / Gas Mark 3 and line a baking tray with baking parchment paper.

Make the syrup by combining the raspberries and sugar in a small saucepan and over a low heat cook for 2- 3 minutes until the sugar dissolves and the raspberries turn to mush. Transfer to a sieve and over a bowl push them through the sieve using the back of a spoon to create a thick syrup like consistency and leave to cool.

Then make the meringue by placing the egg whites into a large clean/dry bowl and using an electric mixer, whisk until firm peaks form. Then gradually add the sugar a spoonful at a time whisking constantly until you have a nice think glossy mixture and the sugar has completely dissolved. Then add the cornflour, vinegar and rosewater and gently fold in until just combined.

Spoon the meringue onto the lined baking sheet to form a round. I normally outline using one of my spring-form backing tin bases as a circle to help me stay inline! Use a spatula to smooth down the sides and the top of the meringue.

Place into the oven reduce the temperature immediately to 140 degrees / Gas Mark 1 and bake for 1.5 hours. Then turn your oven off and leave the oven door ajar and allow to cool completely.

When the meringue is completely cooled down, start making the filling – don’t make this too far in advance of serving and place on top of the meringue as it will soak into the Pavlova and make it soft and mushy! Whip the cream gently until its nice and thick (don’t over whip or it will turn to butter) add the icing sugar and rosewater fold together and spoon generously on top of the meringue.

Arrange the fresh raspberries on top, drizzle over the raspberry sauce and grated dark chocolate, serve and enjoy.

To finish off this delightful Raspberry and Rose Pavlova, simply garnish with a few extra fresh raspberries and a sprinkle of grated dark chocolate for a beautiful presentation.

Serve it chilled and enjoy the perfect balance of sweetness and floral notes.

This pavlova is sure to be a hit, bringing a touch of elegance and a burst of summer flavour to any occasion. Enjoy!