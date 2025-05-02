New chief executive appointed at Hospital

The Board of Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) has announced the appointment of Barbara Keogh Dunne as the new Chief Executive of the Hospital.

The appointment follows an open competition started earlier this year following the resignation of Lucy Nugent.

Commenting on the appointment, Professor Anne-Marie Brady, Chair of the Hospital Board said: “On behalf of the Board, management and staff of the Hospital I am delighted to welcome Barbara as our new CEO.

‘She brings a wealth of experience, energy, and insight to our hospital as well as a proven track record in healthcare leadership.

‘I would also like to acknowledge the work of John Kelly, who has acted as Interim CEO for the last few months.

‘His steady leadership, commitment, and support to TUH during this time of transition have been invaluable and deeply appreciated.”

Commenting on her appointment Ms Barbara Keogh Dunne commented:

“I am honoured to accept the role of Chief Executive Office at Tallaght University Hospital.

“I look forward to working with the team to build upon the success that has been achieved, in order to further lead and drive innovation that will have a positive impact on Patient and Staff experience at the Hospital.”

Ms Keogh Dunne is a Registered General Nurse, she has held a series of senior clinical and executive roles — including key leadership positions at Beaumont Hospital as Head of Patient Flow & Head of Access.

Most recently she has served as General Manager of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

In addition to her nursing qualifications Ms Keogh Dunne has an Advanced Diploma in Medical Law, Diploma in Finance for Non-Financial Managers, Masters in Education & Training, Bachelor’s degree in Nursing Management, Diploma in Strategy & Innovation and a Higher

National Diploma in Front Line Management.