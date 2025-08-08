Search
Football frolics raise €10k for LauraLynn
Janet, Kirsty, Gillian, Ciara, Sue, Shantelle and Kason

Echo StaffAugust 8, 2025 10:54 am

A Clondalkin family have raised over €10,000 for LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice in memory of their son this weekend.

Hayden McLafferty, who died in October 2021 at the age of 17 after a life-long battle with a heart condition, would have turned 21 this July.

