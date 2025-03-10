Search
Former council housing depot leased to Kingspan
The Kingspan Tate site in Kylemore

Maurice GarveyMarch 10, 2025 10:44 am

QUESTIONS were asked about plans for a former depot in Ballyfermot, which is being leased to a floor and wall covering company.

The application for the granting of two-year short-term letting at the Kylemore Park South property, was up for approval at the Dublin South Central area meeting.

