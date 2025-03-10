Search
Litter warden will 'increase number of visits'
The Litter Warden will increase the number of services

Litter warden will 'increase number of visits'

Alessia Micalizzi
March 10, 2025 11:30 am

South Dublin Litter Warden service will “increase the number of visits” on a Clondalkin road following reports of illegal dumping on the rise.

At the Clondalkin area meeting on Wednesday, February 19, Councillor William Carey (SF) asked SDCC to address the “continuing and worsening” litter problem on the Mount Seskin Road, between the Blessington Road Junction and the Gortnum Cottages junction.

“Residents have reported that people are illegally dumping and fly tipping at a worsening rate,” said Cllr Carey.

SDCC said the areas in question are cleaned “a number of times per year by the Public Realm section,” but committed to intervene again in the coming weeks.

“Arrangements will be made to schedule a clean-up of these areas.”

The clean-ups can lead to partial or full road closures in some of the locations, which will be arranged between the Council’s traffic management section and An Garda Siochana.

“The Litter Warden service will increase the number of visits in this area for the next number of weeks,” added SDCC.

