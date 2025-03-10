TUH: Let’s Talk About Epilepsy

Seizures are brief and sudden disruptions to the electrical activity in the brain

Epilepsy is a neurological condition which affects the brain.

It is a tendency to have repeated Seizures.

Seizures start in a part of the brain or happen in both side of the brain at once.

There are two main types of Epilepsy: Generalised Onset Epilepsy and Focal Epilepsy.

Generalised Onset Epilepsy (both sides of the brain are involved)

Brief episodes (usually < 10 seconds) of staring, this is called Absence Seizures.

b.Tonic Clonic Seizures: Consist of two parts: Tonic (stiffening) and Clonic (jerking).

Commonly associated with Convulsions and require immediate care due to risk of injury.

Myoclonic Seizures: Sudden, brief muscle jerks Atonic Seizures: Sudden loss of muscle tone, causing falls or head drops.

Focal Epilepsy (starts in one area/lobe of the Brain)

Focal Aware Seizure: The person remains aware but may have symptoms such as DejaVu, taste or smell, rising sensation in abdomen or visual changes. Focal Impaired Awareness Seizures: Awareness is affected to some extent and the person may appear confused, make repetitive movements and lip smacking or adjusting clothing.

If you find yourself providing first aid to someone having a seizure the following is the best way to help:

Stay calm and time the seizure Protect the head. Remove harmful objects Let the seizure run its course Turn the person onto their side into recovery position when the seizure stops. Guide the person gently from danger if in a focal impaired awareness seizure. Speak gently and reassure them, the person having the seizure can be very aware of their surroundings and what is happening to them during their seizure. Stay with the person until they are fully recovered

Never put anything into the person’s mouth

Don’t restrain or move the person, unless they are in danger

Don’t give them food or drink until they are fully recovered.

An ambulance should be called if:

It is the first known seizure.

The seizure lasts more than five minutes or longer than average for the person’s seizure.

There are concerns about breathing difficulties.

More seizure follow without recovery in between, this is known as a cluster of Seizures.

The seizure happens when the person is in water.

The person is injured, has another medical condition or is pregnant.

If you are in any doubt just call 999/112, it is always best to err on the side of caution.

For many people with Epilepsy a seizure just happens.

However certain triggers can make Seizures more likely.

Some of the common triggers include the following:

Forgetting medications. Alcohol Lack of sleep. Skipping meals Stimulants e.g. Street drugs, energy drinks and high levels of caffeine. Illness/Fever Stress

The more you know about your own Epilepsy the more you can make better and safer choices.

Reduce or avoid triggers, treat illness/fever early. Take medication on time. Get regular sleep and meals. Reduce alcohol intake.

Exercise is important but pace yourself. Adopt a healthy lifestyle.

For most people with Epilepsy they have to be free of Seizures for one year before they are eligible to drive group one vehicles only.

If you are medically certified as being unfit to drive for at least 12 months, you can avail of the free travel scheme.

Further information about epilepsy can be found on the Epilepsy Ireland website.

