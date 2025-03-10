Frustration for sports clubs with delays in lease agreement

A NEW lease agreement is in the works for a shared clubhouse in Lucan, but “prolonged delays” have led to frustration for the sports clubs involved, according to Cllr Liona O’Toole (Ind).

Griffeen clubhouse is used by Weston Hockey, Lucan Harriers, and Arthur Griffith Park FC.

The original lease agreed with South Dublin County Council in 2003 has run its course following the dissolution of the previous committee Hillcrest football club.

SDCC have been engaging with the three clubs for a while and advised them that a Trust Agreement be put in place to manage obligations under a new lease agreement.

Clubs were also encouraged to seek their own legal advice in committing to the terms of the agreement, but Cllr O’Toole says there is a need for the council to take the lead, noting that the clubs are run mostly by volunteers.

“It can be hard for clubs to think about needing five or six thousand euro, which they don’t have, for legal fees. If there is no agreement, the council need to step in,” O’Toole told The Echo.

The issue was raised at the recent Lucan area committee meeting by O’Toole, who requested urgent action to finalise the lease, an issue that she has been involved with for “over ten years.”

“The completion of the lease is crucial for the clubs to access essential grants and funding opportunities,” noted O’Toole.

In response, SDCC said the original lease was for lands at Esker South and permitted the building of a clubhouse “subject to certain terms and conditions regarding insurance, maintenance and other matters.”

“This lease is no longer valid due to the dissolution of the Association,” said SDCC.

The council have engaged “over a prolonged period” with the clubs and remain available to assist with the framing of a new lease underpinned with an agreement between the clubs involved.

“The clubs have been strongly advised that a Trust Agreement should be put in place between them so that they can agree on how the obligations under the lease will be managed.”

SDCC said clubs were encouraged to seek their own legal advice, guided by terms and requirements of a Trust Agreement.

This includes maintenance, utility bills, schedules of access for each club, and insurances.

On February 26, there was a deputation by Lucan Harriers at the chamber in South Dublin County Council.

Cllr O’Toole understands a commitment was agreed between the two parties, and wouldn’t be surprised if Weston Hockey Club and AGP engage the council in a similar process.