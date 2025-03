Glenn Quinn has been campaigning with the Irish Wheelchair Association to raise awareness on the disconnect between housing policies and the reality of disabled people

A wheelchair user has been allocated a ground floor apartment in Saggart after many years spent fighting for suitable housing and “crawling up” the stairs of his rented home.

A former martial arts teacher, Glenn Quinn (63) saw his life completely changed in 2015 when he was diagnosed with Inclusion Body Myositis that quickly weakens the muscle and mobility.