Former MEP Frances Fitzgerald is new senior advisor with Teneo

FORMER European MEP and Irish Minister Frances Fitzgerald, was recently appointed as a Senior Advisor with Teneo.

Teneo announced the appointments of former Dublin Mid West TD Fitzgerald and Arnaud Danjean this week to the roles.

The global CEO advisory firm, say these strategic appointments “significantly enhance Teneo’s capabilities in advising clients on geopolitical, regulatory, and policy issues across Europe.”

Frances Fitzgerald, the former Tánaiste and most recently a Member of the European Parliament (MEP), brings over three decades of leadership in both Irish and EU institutions.

Her political career includes senior cabinet positions as Minister for Justice and Equality, Minister for Business and Minister for Children and Youth Affairs.

As Vice President of the European People’s Party and a recipient of the Légion d’honneur, Fitzgerald is widely respected for her deep institutional insight and policymaking

expertise.

“I am delighted to join Teneo at such a pivotal time for Europe,” said Frances Fitzgerald. “The evolving regulatory and political landscape presents both challenges and opportunities for businesses. I look forward to bringing my experience in EU and Irish politics to help clients navigate this environment and contribute to Teneo’s expanding presence in Europe.”

Welcoming the appointments, Philippe Blanchard, President of Teneo Europe, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Frances and Arnaud to our growing European advisory team.

“Frances’s deep institutional knowledge of EU and Irish politics and Arnaud’s unique combination of on-the-ground diplomatic experience and strategic security insight will be invaluable to our clients.”