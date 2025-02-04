Four-bed rental property on Belgard Road at €4k per month
A RENTAL property located on Belgard Road has come on the market with a figure of €4,000 per month.
Located at Colbert’s Fort, the dwelling includes four double bedrooms, three bathrooms and is available from February 1.
