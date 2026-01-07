Four men charged over thefts in Sligo and Leitrim last weekend

Four men in their 20s from Tallaght and Whitehall Road have been remanded in custody charged with stealing a car in Sligo and two number plates in Leitrim last weekend.

21-year-olds Eric Farrell and Sean Farrell of Castle Park, Tallaght, 20-year-old Keith Brady of Cushlawn Close, Tallaght and 26-year-old Michael Ward of Manor Way, Whitehall Road, Dublin 12 appeared before Judge Eiteáin Cunningham at Sligo District Court.

All four men were charged with stealing a Mitsubishi car outside a residential property in Ballymote on the morning of Sunday January 4.

They were also charged with the possession of two car registration plates stolen from two Volkswagen Passats in Carrick-on-Shannon the day before and the possession of a Parkside cordless drill with intent to use it during a theft.

Sean Farrell was further charged with the unlawful possession of cannabis following his arrest on Monday evening.

Keith Brady was also charged with possession of a flick-knife in Sligo on Sunday, January 4 and Judge Cunningham ordered Mr Brady receive any medical or psychiatric assessments as required while in custody.

Bail for all four men was refused, and they were remanded to Castlerea Prison to appear via video link at Sligo District Court on Thursday, January 8.