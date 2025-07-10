Four months for man who spat in garda’s face and eye

A MAN who spat at a garda in Tallaght Garda Station was sentenced to four months imprisonment, contrary to Section 19 (1) (a) and (2) of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act.

Jordan Mallon (26), of Donomore Crescent, Tallaght, appeared before Tallaght District Court on the back of a number of alleged offences dating from October 10, 2024, which included damaging a bus stop in Tymon, being intoxicated in public, using threatening and abusive words, and assaulting a garda.

Garda Gemma Collins told the court that on October 10, 2024, gardai attended a scene at Castletymon Road, where on arrival the accused Jordan Mallon kicked the glass perspex of a bus shelter and was “highly intoxicated.”

On arrival to Tallaght Garda Station, Sgt James Cullen assisted in bringing the accused to a custody hatch.

“The defendant turned to face Garda Cullen, moved his head back and spat saliva into his face and eye,” said Garda Collins.

Following this, Mr Mallon was brought directly to a cell area to “prevent further injuries.”

Garda Collins said the station doctor was contacted to attend the station to assess “potential exposure.”

This was determined to be low-risk due to no blood being in the saliva.

Garda Cullen returned to duty following the incident.

“Throughout his time is custody the defendant was “extremely aggressive.”

The court heard Mr Mallon has 38 previous convictions, including 19 for public order offences.

The most recent was a public order conviction in June 2025 for an offence committed in March 2024.

For previous public order convictions, Mallon received a community service order of 150 hours in lieu of six months imprisonment. None of the previous convictions were subject to a suspended sentence.

Solicitor Michael Hennessy, defending, said his client had already apologised to garda Cullen and had been suffering with alcohol issues following the death of his father in 2023.

“He recognised and was shocked and appalled by his own behaviour on CCTV,” said Mr Hennessy.

Judge John O’Leary asked “how can an apology ring true” noting the defendant’s previous convictions.

Mr Hennessy said his client was “disgusted” with himself and “very relieved” that Garda Cullen was okay following the incident.

He said Mr Mallon was now in employment and attending AA meetings every Tuesday and Thursday.

“His father was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2023. He failed to deal with this in a mature way. He was very upset for a long time and got himself into a lot of trouble,” said Mr Hennessy.

Given recent problems, Mr Hennessy sought community service for a client who is “disgusted with himself” and was willing to go further and pay compensation.

Judge O’Leary noted the defendant had outstanding offences while assaulting a garda in such a manner that required medical attention.

“Fortunately, he didn’t suffer any serious consequences. It is a serious matter. People who assault gardai can expect prison sentences simple as that,” said the judge.

Mr Mallon was convicted to nine months imprisonment, reduced to eight months considering the mitigating circumstances.

Judge O’Leary suspended half of that sentence if the defendant engages in a restorative justice programme and agrees to good behaviour.

“If he doesn’t co-operate fully with probation service then he is sentenced to remaining four months, in respect of the assault on a garda,” said Judge O’Leary.