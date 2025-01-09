Search
Uisce Eireann working to repair pipes

Freezing temperatures impact local water supply situation

Alessia MicalizziJanuary 9, 2025 10:45 am

Water pipes supplying various locations across Southwest Dublin burst over the week due to freezing temperatures.

Millbrook Lawns, Avonbeg, Balrothery, and Kilnamanagh were the impacted areas in Tallaght, as well as the village, while Templeogue, Knocklyon, Crumlin, and Walkinstown were impacted in the city.

