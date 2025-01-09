Freezing temperatures impact local water supply situation
Water pipes supplying various locations across Southwest Dublin burst over the week due to freezing temperatures.
Millbrook Lawns, Avonbeg, Balrothery, and Kilnamanagh were the impacted areas in Tallaght, as well as the village, while Templeogue, Knocklyon, Crumlin, and Walkinstown were impacted in the city.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
RSA is advising road users to be prepared for treacherous road conditionsLatest
With extreme low temperatures and multi-hazardous conditions expected, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging all road users to be prepared, exercise...
This weeks front pages – January 9, 2025Latest
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...
First council in history of the state with majority female membershipNews
SOUTH Dublin County Council was confirmed as the first council in the history of the State with majority female membership following co-options...
Over 12,000 voters registeredNews
Over 12,000 South Dublin County residents registered as voters in the first half of 2024 according to a Council report.Precisely 12,169 new...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.