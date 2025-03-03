Search
Frustration – over 13,500 learning drivers waiting for a test
Maurice GarveyMarch 3, 2025 10:47 am

TALLAGHT remains the top location for waiting lists in the country with over 13,500 learning drivers waiting to take a test.

According to the latest RSA figures to the end of January 2025, the average wait time in Tallaght is 27 weeks, compared to 10 weeks nationally.

