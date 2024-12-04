Search
Frustration social housing plans are ‘griding to a halt’
Issues need to be resolved at the Son of Providence site planned for 176 social housing units

Frustration social housing plans are ‘griding to a halt’

Maurice GarveyDecember 4, 2024 10:07 am

THE next scheduled meeting for the Sons of Divine Providence (SDP) social housing project in Ballyfermot, is set to take place in March.

With the project first mooted back in 2014, the length of time it is taking is a source of frustration according to Cllr Doolan (SF).

Read More


Three years for man who said he would cut partner’s throat

Ballyfermot

A man who beat his partner so badly he checked she was breathing afterwards and later threatened to cut her throat and...

Garda station closed due to suspect device

Latest

Ballyfermot Garda Station is currently closed to the public after suspect devices were found at the station this morning.A garda spokesperson told...

Creating a space for respect

Ballyfermot

D10 Autism Friendly Town initiative was officially launched last Thursday evening in Ballyfermot Civic Centre, marking a significant milestone in the partnership...

Man with cocaine worth €33k was part of crime in which a man died

Ballyfermot

A man caught carrying over €33,000 of cocaine was also involved in a series of burglaries, a court has heard, reports Eimear...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST