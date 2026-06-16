GAA Club granted permission for all-weather pitch

Lucan Sarsfields GAA has been granted permission for a new full-size all-weather pitch at their 12th Lock grounds, but new floodlighting has been refused.

An appeal to An Comisiún Pleanála has led to a split decision where the all-weather pitch has been given the green light, retention has been approved for the club’s hurling wall but none of the 10 floodlights will be built at their grounds near Grange Castle business park.

The club had applied for six 22m high lighting masks and floodlighting for the new playing surface and a further four 16m structures for the hurling wall.

The decision is a similar outcome when the application was initially brought before the council, who had refused the new floodlighting structures also.

An Comisiún Pleanála Planning Inspector Eimear Doyle said: “The proposed floodlighting for the proposed pitch and hurling wall at a location adjacent to the Grand Canal proposed Natural Heritage Area and within the Grand Canal Primary Green Infrastructure would give rise to significant negative effects on nocturnal wildlife, particularly light-sensitive species like bats, and undermine the ecological integrity and function of this corridor as a dark, natural refuge for species including bats which are protected under the EU Habitats Directive.”

When brought to the local authority, a similar reasoning was given by the senior planner responsible.

Policy objectives of the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028 were referred to by both the council and the planning commission, which emphasise the protection and preservation of the nearby natural heritage area and discuss the task of minimising light spillage or pollution.

The nearby Grange Castle business park often has well-lit locations at night, which was referenced in a showcase of existing light structures at Lucan Sarsfields GAA in a submitted file under the application.

The new full-size all-weather pitch will replace the existing grass surfaces junior sports pitch and adjoining part undeveloped yard area, with all associated fencing and ball stop netting set to be delivered also.

A playing area with the 6m-high hurling wall and pitch will be made clear through fencing.

However, the club who reached the men’s senior hurling county final will have to live without the lights for now as they will not be provided as planned.

“The granting of permission for the floodlighting element of this proposal…would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

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