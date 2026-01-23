GAA Clubs promoting health initiatives to kick off new year

GAA clubs across South Dublin are stepping out at the start of 2026 to promote health at the beginning of the New Year.

The likes of St Anne’s, Thomas Davis and Round Tower are partaking in the ‘Ireland Lights Up’, an initiative that encourages clubs to host walk and talks in safe environments during dark winter evenings.

The initiative is part of the Irish Life GAA Healthy Clubs Steps Challenge 2026, which offers a reward for clubs who take part.

The seventh year of the challenge yields a €30,000 prize in club funding split across all winners and participants are asked to create a combined 4,000 km over five weeks from January 7 to February 11.

The prize will be split between a maximum of 12 winners, three per province, and each winner would receive €2,500 towards their funding.

Any club who hits the target will enter into a draw to win the club funding prize up for grabs.

St Anne’s Glenda Murphy Smullen noted the importance of the initiative at the start of the year and said it was a great way to get people out and about in dreary days.

Glenda said: “What people can tend to do is just go home and sit down. But the walks encourage people to come out and sometimes if people won’t go on their own, there’s safety in numbers.”

Those who wish to take part in the challenge must download the MyLife App and select their club, although club membership is not mandatory.

All members of the community, whether connected to a club or not, are welcome to take part in the challenge.

The community aspect is central to GAA culture and the Healthy Clubs Steps Challenge underlines this.

Glenda added that the walks are a great way to meet new people and see faces on days where people may not otherwise be motivated to move off the couch.

“We’d have the chats going around and you’d meet new people and before you know it, you’re back at the clubhouse and you’ve got your lovely walk in.

“You feel really good socially, physically, it’s good for your head. It’s good for the body. It’s a no-brainer.”